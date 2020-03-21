Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Supermarket chains create 45,000 new jobs to battle coronavirus

Supermarket chains create 45,000 new jobs to battle coronavirus

Sleaford Target Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Supermarket chains create 45,000 new jobs to battle coronavirusBosses say they have already been overwhelmed by the response.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carlesdijous

Carles Dijous (AAlb) #Supermarket chains create 45,000 new #jobs to battle #coronavirus. Bosses say they have already been overwhelmed b… https://t.co/K708T7pNzZ 11 minutes ago

Dave_AFCB

Dave Edwards Supermarket chains have embarked on big recruitment drives for a total of more than 30,000 jobs. That's your zero… https://t.co/oYAqQRm2J2 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.