Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus and cancels at-home ‘Watch What Happens Live’

PinkNews Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
US talkshow host Andy Cohen has revealed he has tested postive for coronavirus. The TV personaity, 51, announced Friday on Instagram the news of his diagnosss, saying he is focused “on getting better”. Sharing a photograph of himself, visibly exhausted, the father-of-one wrote:  “After a few days of...
News video: Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Producer and host of Bravo TV’s “What What Happens Live” Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus. According to the HuffPost, Cohen said he would pause his show to “focus on getting better.” He then urged people on Instagram to “stay home and take care of themselves.” Cohen said: “I...

