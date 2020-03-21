Global
Coronavirus: UK 'should be ashamed' after NHS and key workers unable to purchase supplies amid panic-buying, says NHS medical chief
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Coronavirus: UK 'should be ashamed' after NHS and key workers unable to purchase supplies amid panic-buying, says NHS medical chief
Saturday, 21 March 2020
3 days ago
)
NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said panic buyers are depriving NHS staff of the supplies they need, adding: "Frankly we should all be ashamed.''
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
Coronavirus: Doctors 'feel like lambs to the slaughter'
01:02
The chair of the Doctors' Association UK has called on the Government to urgently provide front-line NHS workers with more protective equipment to help in the fight against coronavirus, saying staff feel like 'lambs to the slaughter'.
