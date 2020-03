It is the first time in over 150 years John Lewis has closed its doors to customers

You Might Like

Tweets about this Richard Fletcher RT @AArmstrong_says: John Lewis shutting its shops from close of play on Monday. Just waiting on Debenhams and House of Fraser 3 seconds ago Marie-Pierre Zanot RT @Independent: John Lewis closes shops for first time in 155-year history over coronavirus https://t.co/vLcJWcLWex 19 seconds ago EADT Business Team John Lewis will close all of their shops across the UK in reaction to government advice and the coronavirus pandemi… https://t.co/SZxcZAwfzx 3 minutes ago . RT @SkyNewsBreak: John Lewis Partnership says it has taken the "difficult decision" to temporarily close all 50 John Lewis shops at close o… 4 minutes ago KuDzAi HM Problem g RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: John Lewis is to temporarily shut all of its 50 shops at the close of business this coming Monday because of the #co… 5 minutes ago Richard Smith RT @2tweetaboutit: John Lewis closes all 50 shops for first time in its 155-year history due to coronavirus - including flagship Oxford Str… 8 minutes ago JanisGarbutt RT @katedodd3: So If john Lewis shops close down..do staff get 80% wages Or 100% topped up by john Lewis from govt Or..nowt? 26 minutes ago