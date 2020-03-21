Highland League brought to an early end with Brora Rangers awarded title Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Highland League have decided to bring their season to an early end and award the title to leaders Brora Rangers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jonny McL RT @PLZSoccer: 🚨 BREAKING! Brora Rangers have been crowned champions of the Highland League as the season is brought to an early end. The… 15 seconds ago Allan Gault BBC Sport - Highland League brought to an early end with Brora Rangers awarded title https://t.co/KKyvMBXcf9 9 minutes ago Liam McC RT @BBCSportScot: The Highland League have brought their season to an early end AND awarded the title to leaders Brora Rangers ⚽️ Read mor… 11 minutes ago dale clark Highland League brought to an early end with Brora Rangers awarded title - https://t.co/CNGQysCVKX https://t.co/Ts5ngUH6IR 15 minutes ago Jamiemac62 @chefsalty @alastairtmills7 @MickMcDowel @alexrae1969 The drip feed of the gullibillies continues - Highland League… https://t.co/0b0XEiDweQ 25 minutes ago