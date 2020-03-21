Global  

Despite having coronavirus symptoms, Walking Dead star Daniel Newman couldn’t get tested in ER

PinkNews Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
As countless Americans report being unable to access crucial coronavirus tests, the latest impacted by tight restrictions was openly gay Walking Dead star, Daniel Newman. The 38-year-old said Friday on Instagram he is self-quarantining with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Newman explained that a trip to the emergency room –...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Daniel Dae Kim joins stars on COVID-19 list

Daniel Dae Kim joins stars on COVID-19 list 00:39

 Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has become the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

