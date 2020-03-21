Man appears in court over alleged sale of fake coronavirus treatment kits Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An alleged fraudster accused of attempting to sell dozens of fake coronavirus treatment kits around the world has appeared in court after an international investigation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NORBET Man appears in court over alleged sale of 'fake coronavirus kits' - LBC News @LBCNews https://t.co/CJHXQGCwY8 3 days ago Simple Simon Man appears in court over alleged sale of fake coronavirus treatment kits https://t.co/AEppTKA7C6 4 days ago Mike Millard Really? Come on now! RT @limestonesearch: Man appears in court over alleged sale of fake coronavirus treatment kits https://t.co/g5ixljAuzH 4 days ago Limestone Search Man appears in court over alleged sale of fake coronavirus treatment kits https://t.co/Wshm3wTEAM 4 days ago The Standard RT @jessh0ward: A man charged over an alleged fatal hit-and-run in Hamilton last week has appeared in court. He did not apply for bail. htt… 1 week ago Jessica Howard A man charged over an alleged fatal hit-and-run in Hamilton last week has appeared in court. He did not apply for b… https://t.co/t1ittFMQlS 1 week ago