National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The National Trust has announced that it will close its parks and gardens from midnight on Saturday, to help “restrict the spread of the coronavirus”.
News video: Prince William launches emergency coronavirus appeal

Prince William launches emergency coronavirus appeal 00:56

 The Duke of Cambridge has recorded a message of support for the National Emergencies Trust's fundraising appeal to raise funds to help local charities support those individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

