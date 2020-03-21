Actress Sophia Myles’ father dies after treatment for coronavirus

The father of actress Sophia Myles has died after being treated for coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mine Gurgun RT @people: Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him' https://t.co/cRKxtvp0a4 11 minutes ago Black News / History Black Americans Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him' https://t.co/i51Lk3qweh 21 minutes ago Mohsin Sheikh Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him' https://t.co/tPlPmnjd3z 24 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him' 33 minutes ago Bernie Supporter #1 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Transformers actress Sophia Myles reveals her father has died of coronavirus 💔 https://t.co/FUYFM8uJlm 35 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: ‘Virus Finally Took Him’… https://t.co/nTqoE2cYDJ 38 minutes ago Get Asian News Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him' https://t.co/YBgTgnkgTU 42 minutes ago