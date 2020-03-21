Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirus

Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Ant and Dec have relaunched ITV’s mental wellness campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Reporter Update: How To Stay Mentally Healthy Through The Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Update: How To Stay Mentally Healthy Through The Coronavirus Outbreak 00:31

 KDKA's Dr. Maria is talking to a mental health expert about staying psychologically during the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

G4girl18

Alexandra Munro RT @EveningExpress: Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirus https://t.co/tG98kmkvXK https://t.co/KVgDglLI4Z 5 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirus https://t.co/tG98kmkvXK https://t.co/KVgDglLI4Z 20 minutes ago

unlimited_joy

Joy Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirus https://t.co/jlI3lZnsrr #getbritaintalking 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.