Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS

BBC News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Avoid visiting loved ones to prevent the NHS becoming "overwhelmed", Boris Johnson tells the UK.
News video: Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus

Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus 01:26

 Boris Johnson was swept to a landslide victory in the election on December 12, a time before anyone had heard of Covid-19. On Saturday, 100 days from the election, the Prime Minister will be presiding over a country subjected to unprecedented peacetime restrictions and battling the biggest public...

foxxfir

CommonsFox RT @SocialistVoice: Boris Johnson warns sons and daughters not to visit their mums on Mother’s Day because of the coronavirus pandemic Com… 44 seconds ago

brianbr33874896

brian brain #"Boris Johnson in Mother's Day" https://t.co/TVESooEsr1 2 minutes ago

Owlstalk

owlstalk.co.uk RT @itvnews: Boris Johnson has warned the coronavirus outbreak is "accelerating", as he urged people not to visit their parents on Mother's… 3 minutes ago

XcaliburX

Mark RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges adults to stay away from elderly mums on Mother's Day https://t.co/CxjAKw5AKg 4 minutes ago

eye_weather

[email protected] RT @NeilStirk: Put the country in lockdown - Now! Otherwise Italys problem will look relatively minor @BorisJohnson BBC News - Coronaviru… 4 minutes ago

eye_weather

[email protected] RT @kevhampton: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ You are now way beyond the point where you need to legislate immediately and stop labouring under the appre… 5 minutes ago

turtlesisland

Fire and Fury Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS - BBC News https://t.co/jVkW1wTgPf 5 minutes ago

sarafeatonby

sara featonby RT @BBCNews: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day coronavirus warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/gjT2Zd7VJU 5 minutes ago

