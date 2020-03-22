Global  

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS

BBC Local News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Avoid visiting loved ones to prevent the NHS becoming "overwhelmed", Boris Johnson tells the UK.
News video: Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus

Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus 01:26

 Boris Johnson was swept to a landslide victory in the election on December 12, a time before anyone had heard of Covid-19. On Saturday, 100 days from the election, the Prime Minister will be presiding over a country subjected to unprecedented peacetime restrictions and battling the biggest public...

