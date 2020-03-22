Avoid visiting loved ones to prevent the NHS becoming "overwhelmed", Boris Johnson tells the UK.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Benjyandthemonkey RT @itvnews: Boris Johnson has warned the coronavirus outbreak is "accelerating", as he urged people not to visit their parents on Mother's… 43 seconds ago CaravanVlogger @ourcaravantime Just saw this Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/Qcawtt1FDg 55 seconds ago Simon Tuck🎙📻 You LOVE your mum right? BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/cuyMfdsBh5 2 minutes ago Trudy McIntosh It’s Mother’s Day in the UK - and Boris Johnson warns DON’T go and visit your mum https://t.co/TJxhDB3gei 6 minutes ago Ledbury Reporter Coronavirus: Don't visit your family this Mother's Day, Boris Johnson warns https://t.co/3EwKbcuAZb 10 minutes ago Shrops News 4U Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother’s Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/GAS0L63zUX https://t.co/x6mB6YdlRW 10 minutes ago Key2MiddleEast RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges adults to stay away from elderly mums on Mother's Day https://t.co/CxjAKw5AKg 12 minutes ago Constantine 36 BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/b6ZxlF1Wsg 13 minutes ago