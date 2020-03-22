Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS

BBC News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Avoid visiting loved ones to prevent the NHS becoming "overwhelmed", Boris Johnson tells the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus

Johnson’s 100 days overshadowed by coronavirus 01:26

 Boris Johnson was swept to a landslide victory in the election on December 12, a time before anyone had heard of Covid-19. On Saturday, 100 days from the election, the Prime Minister will be presiding over a country subjected to unprecedented peacetime restrictions and battling the biggest public...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenjyNtheMonkey

Benjyandthemonkey RT @itvnews: Boris Johnson has warned the coronavirus outbreak is "accelerating", as he urged people not to visit their parents on Mother's… 43 seconds ago

CaravanVlogger

CaravanVlogger @ourcaravantime Just saw this Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/Qcawtt1FDg 55 seconds ago

simon_tuck

Simon Tuck🎙📻 You LOVE your mum right? BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/cuyMfdsBh5 2 minutes ago

TrudyMcIntosh

Trudy McIntosh It’s Mother’s Day in the UK - and Boris Johnson warns DON’T go and visit your mum https://t.co/TJxhDB3gei 6 minutes ago

LedburyReporter

Ledbury Reporter Coronavirus: Don't visit your family this Mother's Day, Boris Johnson warns https://t.co/3EwKbcuAZb 10 minutes ago

ShropsNews4U

Shrops News 4U Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother’s Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/GAS0L63zUX https://t.co/x6mB6YdlRW 10 minutes ago

Key2MiddleEast

Key2MiddleEast RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges adults to stay away from elderly mums on Mother's Day https://t.co/CxjAKw5AKg 12 minutes ago

Jay17381256

Constantine 36 BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in Mother's Day warning amid concern for NHS https://t.co/b6ZxlF1Wsg 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.