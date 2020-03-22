Global  

Coronavirus: Don't visit your family this Mother's Day, Boris Johnson warns

Hereford Times Sunday, 22 March 2020
Measures to slow the spread of coronavirus have been strengthened, with schools, pubs, and other hospitality businesses told to shut the doors. PM Boris Johnson has now urged people not to visit family this Mother's Day. We will be keeping you up-to-date with live updates and sharing your tributes to your mum here throughout the day. Keep us in touch: Facebook @herefordtimes Instagram @Instagram Twitter @HTNewsroom Email [email protected]
 The National Trust is closing its parks and gardens from midnight to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The decision has been taken ahead of Mother’s Day, which the Trust predicts will attract more people to its parks despite Government advice on social distancing.

