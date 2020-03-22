Coronavirus: Northern Ireland's leaders call for Mother's Day social distancing

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a joint address, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill say it will be "a Mother's Day like no other".



