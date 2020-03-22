Global  

Urban Dictionary coins the word ‘covidiot’ to describe stockpilers

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Urban Dictionary has coined the term “covidiot” to describe those who go against public health advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.
