Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shut

Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shut

Stroud Life Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shutBorough council takes decision to reduce spread of coronavirus and urges people not to use those parks that have not yet been closed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shut: https://t.co/PpgaWkqwvW 16 minutes ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shut Borough council takes decision to reduce spread of coronavi… https://t.co/7dXETBliy2 1 hour ago

News4Cheltenham

News for Cheltenham Play areas in Cheltenham have been shut or will be shut https://t.co/Msvq7tdaGm #Gloucestershire 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.