Sunday Brunch has been pulled from the Channel 4 schedule due to coronavirus concerns.

Tweets about this Evening Express Sunday Brunch cancelled at last minute due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/hfKbOE8exW https://t.co/GhA5p9EpAM 36 minutes ago The Sun Showbiz Sunday Brunch pulled at the last minute saying filming was a 'risk' amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/r06hEAqUZt 1 hour ago The Sun TV Sunday Brunch pulled at the last minute saying filming was a 'risk' amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/a9wZ1AqUWv 1 hour ago The Last Girl Standing Have cancelled on EVERY Sunday Brunch plans since last October. And now I have this sudden NEED to go out for Brunch today! #JantaCurfew 6 hours ago