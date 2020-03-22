Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sunday Brunch cancelled at last minute due to coronavirus concerns

Sunday Brunch cancelled at last minute due to coronavirus concerns

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Sunday Brunch has been pulled from the Channel 4 schedule due to coronavirus concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EveningExpress

Evening Express Sunday Brunch cancelled at last minute due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/hfKbOE8exW https://t.co/GhA5p9EpAM 36 minutes ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Sunday Brunch pulled at the last minute saying filming was a 'risk' amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/r06hEAqUZt 1 hour ago

TheSunTV

The Sun TV Sunday Brunch pulled at the last minute saying filming was a 'risk' amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/a9wZ1AqUWv 1 hour ago

its_tlgs

The Last Girl Standing Have cancelled on EVERY Sunday Brunch plans since last October. And now I have this sudden NEED to go out for Brunch today! #JantaCurfew 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.