Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic

John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic

BBC News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic striker John Hartson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kelton59P

michael magee RT @BBCSportScot: Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic s… 3 minutes ago

jordangarnett86

Jordan Garnett RT @FootyAccums: John Hartson says that Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart… 9 minutes ago

Unionist_Ger

The Brigadier RT @KerryFail: Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic stri… 15 minutes ago

DeclanS67

Declan RT @mallynicmufcRFC: @RangersBanter17 John Hartson and celtic should consider giving Rangers the title cause we could have caught them and… 19 minutes ago

FootyAccums

Footy Accumulators John Hartson says that Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to… https://t.co/cYjIt1psCI 27 minutes ago

Celtic_TB

Talking Baws John Hartson Reckons Rangers Should Consider Conceding the Title if the Season Can’t be Restarted https://t.co/z0UkpXoLBz 27 minutes ago

FrenchHj

Jake French John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic https://t.co/jev1eGfEb8 31 minutes ago

OwenPrice535635

Owen Price John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic https://t.co/oHIsLV9GfZ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.