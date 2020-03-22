Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic striker John Hartson.

You Might Like

Tweets about this michael magee RT @BBCSportScot: Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic s… 3 minutes ago Jordan Garnett RT @FootyAccums: John Hartson says that Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart… 9 minutes ago The Brigadier RT @KerryFail: Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to restart, says former Celtic stri… 15 minutes ago Declan RT @mallynicmufcRFC: @RangersBanter17 John Hartson and celtic should consider giving Rangers the title cause we could have caught them and… 19 minutes ago Footy Accumulators John Hartson says that Rangers should consider conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season is unable to… https://t.co/cYjIt1psCI 27 minutes ago Talking Baws John Hartson Reckons Rangers Should Consider Conceding the Title if the Season Can’t be Restarted https://t.co/z0UkpXoLBz 27 minutes ago Jake French John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic https://t.co/jev1eGfEb8 31 minutes ago Owen Price John Hartson: Rangers should consider conceding title to Celtic https://t.co/oHIsLV9GfZ 31 minutes ago