John Hartson insists Rangers should concede the title to Celtic

Daily Record Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
John Hartson insists Rangers should concede the title to CelticThe Welshman doesn't expect it to happen but is adamant it would be the sporting thing for Steven Gerrard's side to do.
