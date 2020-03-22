John Hartson insists Rangers should concede the title to Celtic Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Welshman doesn't expect it to happen but is adamant it would be the sporting thing for Steven Gerrard's side to do.

