Hands washing hands: Neil Diamond pens amended version of Sweet Caroline Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Neil Diamond has penned a new version of Sweet Caroline to encourage the public to wash their hands and follow social distancing advice. 👓 View full article

