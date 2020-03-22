Global  

Hands washing hands: Neil Diamond pens amended version of Sweet Caroline

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Neil Diamond has penned a new version of Sweet Caroline to encourage the public to wash their hands and follow social distancing advice.
