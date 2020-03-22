Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says 'tougher measures' may be imposed to tighten social distancing rules

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says 'tougher measures' may be imposed to tighten social distancing rules

Independent Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said that "tougher measures" may have to be imposed to tighten social distancing rules because of members of the public "heedlessly" congregating in parks and other open spaces in a way which risks spreading coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns 02:02

 As part of the nation&apos;s push to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelenRushby1

Helen Rushby - #FBProEU #Rejoin #FOM #SingleMarket RT @uk_domain_names: "Boris Johnson says stricter measures will come if people don't follow social distancing rules" Basically the same as… 24 seconds ago

Mixyezpitlek

JDA:NEWS:STUFF ꝏ #KeepNazaninFree #FBPE “Here’s a summary of the latest coronavirus developments in the UK, including the announcements from Boris Johnson’… https://t.co/DSELwv1wel 2 minutes ago

PoliticeStiri

Stiri Politice Coronavirus: 'Special steps' needed to shield vulnerable - PM: Boris Johnson says "even if you think you're persona… https://t.co/9EZ2b67tjQ 2 minutes ago

Groovy_Ky

The Fix is in RT @Independent: Boris Johnson says 'tougher measures' may be imposed to tighten social distancing rules https://t.co/ltCI5lBmiS 4 minutes ago

Brexitastrophe

John Johnson So, Boris Johnson has once again refused to take responsbility & order firmer measures (as Germany has done today).… https://t.co/yQ8o3fHgoR 6 minutes ago

gray32sharon

Sharon Gray Boris Johnson wasted seven weeks talking nonsense about coronavirus, says expert https://t.co/X2CUNMxEhP via @MidWalesMike 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.