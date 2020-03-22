'Tougher' coronavirus measures considered as public spaces 'rammed' despite government warning to stay home Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Crowds gathered in Richmond Park, Newlands Corner and Box Hill as Boris Johnson announced he would bring in "tougher measures" if social distancing guidelines continue to be ignored. Crowds gathered in Richmond Park, Newlands Corner and Box Hill as Boris Johnson announced he would bring in "tougher measures" if social distancing guidelines continue to be ignored. 👓 View full article

