Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: NHS paramedic 'evicted by landlady' on WhatsApp over fears he'll contract virus

Coronavirus: NHS paramedic 'evicted by landlady' on WhatsApp over fears he'll contract virus

Independent Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
'I now won't be able to work my 12-hour night shift tomorrow,' Joseph Hoar says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Fauci: 'No question' coronavirus outbreak in US 'is going to be a few weeks'

Fauci: 'No question' coronavirus outbreak in US 'is going to be a few weeks' 10:28

 National Institutes of Health infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci -- a member of President Trump&apos;s coronavirus task force -- told &quot;Bill Hemmer Reports&quot; Friday that it is unclear when the virus will reach its peak and begin to subside in the U.S.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.