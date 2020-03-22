Global  

Angela Merkel quarantined after her doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Angela Merkel quarantined after her doctor tests positive for coronavirusSteffen Seibert said Ms Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.
News video: Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus

Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus 00:47

 Angela Merkel is reportedly in quarantine.

