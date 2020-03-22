Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening

Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening

BBC Local News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Supermarkets have announced priority shopping so NHS staff have less competition for restocked shelves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Adam_Moody4

Adam Moody RT @BBCEngland: Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening https://t.co/2PKEsQx0Bq 3 minutes ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ BBC: Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening https://t.co/Pb5SkLY1ay https://t.co/pxx7tVBAvl 3 minutes ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening https://t.co/2PKEsQx0Bq 4 minutes ago

bbcmtd

BBC Midlands Today Coronavirus: Hundreds at Dudley Tesco priority early opening https://t.co/BT9IwtapBT 7 minutes ago

AspieAngie97

Angie “Mari Lwyd” Howard RT @SocialistVoice: Tesco shoppers fight and crush at door as over 1,000 queue Panic-buyers were fighting and NHS staff feared for their h… 45 minutes ago

LilyLa74

Lily La 🌹🌍🌱🇪🇺⌛️🦔 RT @Milly_caspaces: Tesco shoppers 'fight' as hundreds queue at Dudley Tesco store this morning. Frontline workers there for the first hour… 2 hours ago

procedurepols

Radical Centrist RT @NicoHeller: Tesco shoppers were "fighting" and NHS staff feared for their health and left without being able to buy supplies as hundred… 2 hours ago

NicoHeller

Nico A. Heller Tesco shoppers were "fighting" and NHS staff feared for their health and left without being able to buy supplies as… https://t.co/DUCo5nuKE8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.