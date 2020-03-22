Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Nicola Sturgeon sees funny side of Janey Godley's sweary spoof of virus speech

Nicola Sturgeon sees funny side of Janey Godley's sweary spoof of virus speech

Daily Record Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon sees funny side of Janey Godley's sweary spoof of virus speechThe First Minister recognised the importance of a little humour in the midst of the crisis as the comedian offered a different way to 'get Scotland telt'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lorraine1locked

Lorraine1locked Nicola Sturgeon sees funny side of Janey Godley's sweary spoof of virus speech https://t.co/JVyUiLvQ9Q 3 hours ago

mrsgha

Gayle Harris RT @Daily_Record: The First Minister recognised the importance of a little humour in the midst of the crisis as the comedian offered a diff… 4 hours ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record The First Minister recognised the importance of a little humour in the midst of the crisis as the comedian offered… https://t.co/t9mdPPXX2I 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.