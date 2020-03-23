Global  

Sir Richard Branson commits £215 million to help protect Virgin jobs

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Sir Richard Branson is to invest 250 million dollars (£215 million) into his Virgin empire to protect jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.
