Harvey Weinstein 'tests positive for coronavirus' in New York state prison

Daily Record Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein 'tests positive for coronavirus' in New York state prisonThe shamed former Hollywood move mogul was jailed for 23 years earlier this month.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Employee In New Kensington-Arnold School District Tests Positive With Coronavirus

Employee In New Kensington-Arnold School District Tests Positive With Coronavirus 00:24

 After returning from New York City on a school band trip, an employee at the New Kensington-Arnold School District tested positive for coronavirus.

