Jurors will return to court on Monday to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former first minister Alex Salmond.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alex RT @Bairddavey: Jurors to continue considering verdict in Alex Salmond sexual assault trial https://t.co/tWOWUnlBhA 5 hours ago David Baird #FBPE #DissolveTheUnion Jurors to continue considering verdict in Alex Salmond sexual assault trial https://t.co/tWOWUnlBhA 5 hours ago Radio Tay News Jurors are returning to the High Court in Edinburgh to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former F… https://t.co/PjW3YaU6c0 5 hours ago Evening Telegraph Jurors will return to court today to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former first minister Alex… https://t.co/sWbVlGeNcc 6 hours ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Jurors will return to court on Monday to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former first minister Alex Salmond. h… 7 hours ago WestFMNews Jurors to continue considering their verdicts this morning in the Alex Salmond trial https://t.co/eduzSC6FS5 LIST… https://t.co/Si3CnuBAfe 8 hours ago Evening Express Jurors to continue considering verdict in Alex Salmond sexual assault trial https://t.co/5FYkAhMhSy https://t.co/s8oizYHdZY 9 hours ago PA Media Jurors will return to court on Monday to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former first minister… https://t.co/wYjFQjZev8 11 hours ago