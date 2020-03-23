#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Zagreb earthquake injures 17 amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/lgIsEi1H5O " | via @itvnews https://t.co/e2TMuMKYPS 2 hours ago

WWMT-TV Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years. https://t.co/wYUYQeUPnE 2 hours ago