Our Girl star Michelle Keegan in tribute to fallen Scots soldier Brodie Gillon Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Michelle – who portrays soldier Georgie Lane in the BBC series – has paid her respects to Scottish medic Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon. Michelle – who portrays soldier Georgie Lane in the BBC series – has paid her respects to Scottish medic Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this