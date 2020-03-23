Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobs Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The 69-year-old said his businesses, which include travel and leisure, were in a “massive battle to survive”. The 69-year-old said his businesses, which include travel and leisure, were in a “massive battle to survive”. 👓 View full article

