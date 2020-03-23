Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobs

Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobs

Tamworth Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobsThe 69-year-old said his businesses, which include travel and leisure, were in a “massive battle to survive”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnseenNewsUK

Unseen News UK RT @birmingham_live: Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobs https://t.co/h6CoZYYual 2 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Richard Branson promises £215million to help Virgin staff keep jobs https://t.co/h6CoZYYual 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.