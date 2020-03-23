Costa and Nandos latest to close after Starbucks, McDonalds and Primark

Downtown Radio Costa and Nando's are the latest businesses to announce they will close ☕️🐔⛔️ Read more; https://t.co/rXLwdgvzRp https://t.co/MPHCqNflmO 1 minute ago

Cool FM Costa and Nando's are the latest businesses to announce they will close ☕️🐔⛔️ Read more; https://t.co/YfiRG92F83 https://t.co/SDTipimCMJ 2 minutes ago

sylvia kendall RT @hulllive: Costa and Nando's are the latest businesses to announce they will close #coronavirus uk #covid19UK https://t.co/J6LL8Hffmm 9 minutes ago

Hull Live Costa and Nando's are the latest businesses to announce they will close #coronavirus uk #covid19UK https://t.co/J6LL8Hffmm 14 minutes ago