Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singles

Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singles

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singlesI knew something slightly weird was going on when I first saw Kenny Rogers, because The Muppets had - disconcertingly - grown hands in his company.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Ent: Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singles https://t.co/3mjjpHkStE https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singles https://t.co/3mjjpHkStE https://t.co/yw8ivliEMa 8 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Kenny Rogers: the campfire storyteller with cowboy croak who notched up 120 hit singles: https://t.co/egmC8J66kh 33 minutes ago

NalandaLibrary

Nalanda Library Kenny Rogers: A campfire storyteller who never took himself too seriously https://t.co/jXXGLpyBbM independent naladalibrary 2 hours ago

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma : Kenny Rogers: A campfire storyteller who never took himself too seriously: Kids' TV was definite… https://t.co/WAmZvIKqSH 1 day ago

marzenalazur

marzena lazur Kenny Rogers: A campfire storyteller who never took himself too seriously #SmartNews https://t.co/7E9RMVxweP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.