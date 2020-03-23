From The Beatles and Bruce Springsteen to Ideal Home Exhibition and Balmoral Show... a nostalgic celebration of the King's Hall of Fame Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It was Belfast's treasured entertainment and sporting arena where thousands of people were rocked by The Beatles, were deafened by Ian Paisley, were knocked out by Barry McGuigan, and were even recorded saying yes to a brand new power-sharing future decades after vowing to fight "for God and Ulster".

