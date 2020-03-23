Coronavirus: UK will be put on full lockdown within hours if public don't stay apart

Nora Howley RT @councilofdc: Free meals for kids in need: See https://t.co/oXHTKDbJcr for a full list of sites and hours. And ten more @dcpublicschools… 17 seconds ago

Mike L RT @RedPillMaC: Nervous Nancy says there is still *no deal* on #coronavirus rescue package. “We’ll be introducing our own bill,” Pelosi sa… 17 seconds ago

LindaHoney @JillWineBanks We need full scale antibody testing - it would identify people who have already been infected and al… https://t.co/fouWyhbhVM 23 seconds ago

हेह्वान हवन 🔥🚩 RT @_chaosandorder: The world is full of idiots , atleast we will have few less to deal with once this pandemic ends https://t.co/QV433t… 26 seconds ago

Neil RT @GrahamClews: From today we are broadcasting 3 extra news bulletins every afternoon on @DubaiOneTV and then our full news programme at 1… 1 minute ago

The Jewel On Thin Ice RT @DHSCgovuk: Here's the steps we want those most at risk from #coronavirus to take. Read the full guidance ⬇️ https://t.co/5Qqy4bMU2I P… 1 minute ago