1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published One Day At A Time Official Season 4 01:00 One Day At A Time Official Season 4 Trailer Don’t miss the season four premiere, Tuesday March 23 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop! About One Day At A Time: A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a...