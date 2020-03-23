Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pride in London has been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus

Pride in London has been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus

PinkNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Pride in London has been postponed until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers announced the decision in a statement released today (March 23) in which they said the health and safety of the LGBT+ community was their “top priority”. The event, which was due to take place on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.