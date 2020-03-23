Laura Ashley to permanently close 70 shops and axe 721 jobs Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It comes after the fashion and furniture chain went into administration earlier this month It comes after the fashion and furniture chain went into administration earlier this month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Andrew Pugh @LauraAshleyUK to permanently close 70 stores. Has big presence in Shropshire, Mid Wales and West Midlands, but no… https://t.co/RPDgZRFyVb 30 minutes ago