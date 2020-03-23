Global  

PC Andrew Harper murder trial collapses because of coronavirus after three jurors self-isolate

Independent Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Nine remaining members of jury discharged hours after Lord Chief Justice pauses trials with insufficient safety measures
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus 01:10

 The jury in the Old Bailey trial of the alleged killers of Pc Andrew Harper has been discharged due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Justice Edis announced the decision to discharge the jury and adjourn the Old Bailey trial with a “heavy heart” after three jurors went into self-isolation.

Tweets about this

levo_mark

Mark of Hereford RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Mr Justice Edis has discharged the jury in the Old Bailey trial of three teenagers for the murder of PC Andrew Har… 2 minutes ago

MMcgeemeb

maire RT @HuffPostUK: 🗞 Here's the latest on #coronavirus: - Nicola Sturgeon calls on all Scottish shops not providing essential items to close… 13 minutes ago

cater_paul

Paul Cater RT @TVPFED: The murder trial of PC Andrew Harper has been adjourned. Please be mindful that legal proceedings remain active. https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

5wood9

Christopher James Unavoidable but how dreadful for this poor man’s family to have to wait months to endure another trial. PC And… https://t.co/G7m3jBxCpD 15 minutes ago

juice240888

Lucy PC Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus https://t.co/E7DB5JXDed 18 minutes ago

keithsonofhod

Keith RT @GlobalsNewsroom: The jury in the Pc Andrew Harper murder trial has been discharged after three jurors were forced to self-isolate due t… 20 minutes ago

browndave54

Dave Brown Coronavirus: Jury in PC Andrew Harper murder trial discharged over COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/Z33tWoOvnO just k… https://t.co/cG0C9lyw73 23 minutes ago

PamRoyleITV

Pam Royle Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus https://t.co/Ijv9H8CzK3 32 minutes ago

