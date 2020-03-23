Animal Crossing: New Horizons has subtle references to queer relationships and fans are obsessed Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally been released on Nintendo Switch, and eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a small queer reference in the game. In a clip from the game posted to Twitter, a character called Merry gushes about her love of comics and romantic comedies and references a princess whose “true... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brad Burnett RT @PinkNews: Animal Crossing: New Horizons has subtle references to***relationships and fans are obsessed https://t.co/nWtK76HXKZ 14 minutes ago PinkNews Animal Crossing: New Horizons has subtle references to***relationships and fans are obsessed https://t.co/nWtK76HXKZ 19 minutes ago Toonix RT @TGCritique: This is Mr. Resetti. As far as anyone knows so far, he never appears on-screen in New Horizons. Isabelle replacing him as A… 2 hours ago The Geek Critique This is Mr. Resetti. As far as anyone knows so far, he never appears on-screen in New Horizons. Isabelle replacing… https://t.co/AyzBEX8sF7 9 hours ago Subtly RT @PJiggles_: Huge missed opportunity in Animal Crossing New Horizons https://t.co/80j1WyhZOL 2 days ago 🎀 💗 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓻 💗 🎀 And suddenly... everything got quiet with a subtle hum of crickets and the Animal Crossing New Horizons theme. https://t.co/daeIxQUy6s 3 days ago Arcticu Kitsu Still amused by the fact IGN tried to be subtle about being negative about Animal Crossing New Horizons. They still… https://t.co/fcqeQWhepp 4 days ago Jeremy LaMont As recently as last week I had not planned on buying Animal Crossing New Horizons. First one since GameCube I'd hav… https://t.co/8Ngnl0cZ1Q 4 days ago