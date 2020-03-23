Global  

Madonna delivers bizarre coronavirus monologue while soaking naked in a bath surrounded by rose petals

PinkNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Madonna, the gay icon and sometimes popstar, has created quite the splash with a candlelit, petal-strewn video about the coronavirus. In her soapy sermon, Madonna gets real about what she sees as both a terrible and wonderful thing about the coronavirus: “It’s the great equaliser.” Contradicting earlier...
News video: Madonna's bathroom performance of coronavirus tune

Madonna's bathroom performance of coronavirus tune 01:12

 Madonna has come up with a song about the coronavirus pandemic: and performed it in her bathroom!

