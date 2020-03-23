White, straight billionaire wants to keep his hobby stores open amid coronavirus because his wife had a message from God
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The evangelical owner of Hobby Lobby has told staff they must continue working through the coronavirus pandemic because his wife had a message from God. More than 90 US retailers have temporarily closed their doors in the past week in a bid to protect employees’ health and control the spread of the virus. But on...
Craft chain Hobby Lobby is leaving its doors open, despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus.
According to Business Insider, the news comes as more than 90 retailers across the country opt to temporarily shutter.
Hobby Lobby founder David Green tweeted to employees that his decision to stay...