Boris Johnson set to be replaced by Dominic Raab if he contracts coronavirus

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson set to be replaced by Dominic Raab if he contracts coronavirusDominic Raab will reportedly stand in for the Prime Minister if he is struck down by Covid-19.
Tweets about this

WalsallAdv

Walsall Advertiser RT @jamesdrodger: Boris Johnson set to be replaced by Dominic Raab if he contracts coronavirus https://t.co/VdGXi2ZooY 1 hour ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger Boris Johnson set to be replaced by Dominic Raab if he contracts coronavirus https://t.co/VdGXi2ZooY 1 hour ago

PaulSovrano

Paul Sovrano A fantastic EU sceptic, a brilliant back up plan. https://t.co/RLL7ij0VEy 2 hours ago

PapaSquatch01

Paul R👽 RT @PapaSquatch01: @BorisJohnson QUESTION Now that @DominicRaab has been named as Johnson's #DesignatedSurvivor anyone fancy a bet on how l… 3 hours ago

PapaSquatch01

Paul R👽 @BorisJohnson QUESTION Now that @DominicRaab has been named as Johnson's #DesignatedSurvivor anyone fancy a bet on… https://t.co/71Vc8udkt3 3 hours ago

mattprescott

Dr Matt Prescott @fogartyc64 IMHO a cross-party Emergency Government of National Unity is now an inevitablity. Boris JOHNSON, Domini… https://t.co/eBPa8aqUTV 5 hours ago

onewmphoto

Onnik J. Krikorian "The number of deaths in the UK rose to 281 on Sunday as an 18-year-old was thought to have become the youngest vic… https://t.co/Hnxd7ZZhtp 5 hours ago

marigold33333

J.E.Logan RT @Daily_Express: UK's 'designated survivor' revealed in event of Boris Johnson #coronavirus infection https://t.co/RA03jQMXxB 5 hours ago

