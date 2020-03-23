Alex Salmond cleared of attempted rape and series of sexual assaults
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
