Alex Salmond cleared of attempted rape and series of sexual assaults

Independent Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults 00:45

 Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape. The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12...

