SNP MP Joanna Cherry demands party probe into Alex Salmond allegations Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cherry also wants the party to welcome its former leader back into the fold after he was cleared of the charges against him at the High Court in Edinburgh. Cherry also wants the party to welcome its former leader back into the fold after he was cleared of the charges against him at the High Court in Edinburgh. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this