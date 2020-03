1 week ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published Grant Shapps urges non-essential workers to stay home 00:50 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged non-essential workers to stay at home and avoid public transport so key workers like NHS staff are able to travel safely. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn