Boris Johnson orders coronavirus lockdown of the whole UK

Wales Online Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson orders coronavirus lockdown of the whole UKThe Prime Minister has ordered everyone to 'stay home' unless shopping for essentials
News video: WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Latest Coronavirus Update Amid Calls For Tougher Measures

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Latest Coronavirus Update Amid Calls For Tougher Measures

 After warnings to stay home have been largely ignored by the British public, the prime minister and health officials give their daily update as the government faces calls to move to a complete lockdown.

Coronavirus: 'stay at home and save lives' says Boris Johnson as UK enters tighter lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: 'stay at home and save lives' says Boris Johnson as UK enters tighter lockdown

Wales' First Minister reinforces Prime Minister's message [Video]

Wales' First Minister reinforces Prime Minister's message

First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford has issued his own plea to the nation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown of the UK. He asks Welsh people to stay at home, work from home if..

News24.com | Boris Johnson orders three-week lockdown to tackle coronavirus in the UK

Britain has ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting "non-essential" shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than...
Coronavirus in the U.K.: Boris Johnson Orders Virtual Lockdown

The prime minister closed all nonessential shops, banning meetings of more than two people and requiring people to stay in their homes, except for trips for food...
cre8tvdeb

cre8tvdeb RT @AP: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Britons, with few exceptions, to “stay at home,” and orders shops that don’t sell essential good… 18 seconds ago

FPM_Paris

F. Pozzoli-Montenay "Boris Johnson will order police to enforce a strict #coronavirus lockdown, with a ban on gatherings of more than t… https://t.co/HtAVG4Ioj5 24 seconds ago

cruzn101

A. Cruz RT @axios: BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders nationwide lockdown https://t.co/lPbKILFIHX 39 seconds ago

Nateisthenerdy1

NateHAUSEN says wash your damn hands 🏳️‍🌈 RT @rtenews: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders three-week lockdown to tackle coronavirus. 42 seconds ago

tvt_news

TVT News UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders Britons to stay at home to halt spread of coronavirus https://t.co/8F7NGaFQac 44 seconds ago

Anarkism_info

anarkism.info RT @WinterOakPress: Do you believe us now? This is a fascist police-state coup, under cover of #coronavirus. https://t.co/YdEJwtZ1zP 49 seconds ago

DaniLopezRubio

Dani López RT @Brexit: BREAKING: Boris Johnson orders U.K. citizens to stay in their homes to slow the spread of coronavirus, except for carrying out… 54 seconds ago

britches625

OneofaKind ⭐⭐⭐ #KAG2020 #DefundPP #BeBest RT @rdeane13: British PM Boris Johnson orders his nation to stay home amid coronavirus https://t.co/eohuDcQexV via @nypost 56 seconds ago

