Dyson developing ventilator for coronavirus patients

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson is developing a ventilator for the NHS.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Local doc shares video on how to use 1 ventilator for up to 4 patients

Local doc shares video on how to use 1 ventilator for up to 4 patients 01:36

 A local doctor is sharing a way she thinks could help patients with coronavirus and she's taking her message to YouTube sharing her innovative technique.

